Lesufi asks parents to support autistic children: World Autism Awareness Day

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has encouraged families of autistic children to give them all the support they can.

Autism is a complex condition.

It's a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects communication and social interaction skills.

The MEC has unveiled eight new classrooms at a school for learners with special needs in Randburg.

"We are not opening this school for our children to be guided just for them to survive we want to impart knowledge to our children so that they can be part of the skills revolution of our country. These children under my leadership will not be confined to being switchboard operators. We will produce good people who will come out of this particular sector".