In latest cycle, 1,692 positive COVID-19 cases reported in SA

JOHANNESBURG - 1,692 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa in the last 24 hours under review.

This increase represents a 6.1% positivity rate.

Most new infections were picked up in Gauteng followed by Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, the ongoing backlog by the Health Department has uncovered 10 more deaths in South Africa linked to COVID-19.

One of these fatalities occurred in the past 48 hours, taking our already grim national death toll to over 100,000.