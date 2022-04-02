In latest cycle, 1,692 positive COVID-19 cases reported in SA
JOHANNESBURG - 1,692 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa in the last 24 hours under review.
This increase represents a 6.1% positivity rate.
Most new infections were picked up in Gauteng followed by Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
Meanwhile, the ongoing backlog by the Health Department has uncovered 10 more deaths in South Africa linked to COVID-19.
One of these fatalities occurred in the past 48 hours, taking our already grim national death toll to over 100,000.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 720 645 with 1 692 new cases reported. Today 10 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 100 042 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 608 072 with a recovery rate of 97,0% pic.twitter.com/3oLc2iR4XADepartment of Health (@HealthZA) April 1, 2022