Govt welcomes Moody’s upgrading of SA’s outlook from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’

Government has welcomed credit rating agency Moody's upgrade of its outlook on South Africa from “negative” to “stable”.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has welcomed credit rating agency Moody's upgrade of its outlook on South Africa from “negative” to “stable”.

Moody’s had previously rated South Africa at Ba2 with a negative outlook.

According to Moody’s, the key driver behind the decision to change the outlook is the improved fiscal outlook that raises the likelihood of government’s debt burden stabilising over the medium-term.

Government said it was using a portion of the additional revenue to accelerate debt stabilisation with the majority targeted to address urgent social needs, promote job creation through the presidential employment initiative, and support the public health sector.

In 2020, Moody’s stripped the country of its investment grade ratings to "junk" which means there's a greater chance that government won’t be able to pay back its debts.