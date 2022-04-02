Clean sweep for Mandla Ndlovu and his allies at ANC's Mpumalanga conference

The group informally referred to as “Focus” during campaigning won all the positions it contested with Ndlovu and Deputy-Secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali being re-elected into the provincial leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - It's been a clean sweep for Mandla Ndlovu and his allies at the ANC's Mpumalanga conference in Emalahleni.

Friday night he told delegates the party in Mpumalanga faced the threat of turning into an empty shell due to ill-disciplined members and collapsed branches.

Mandla Ndlovu said he knows a heavy responsibility has been placed on his shoulders.

Speaking to Eyewitness News shortly after being elected as provincial chair he said he's elated.

"We are happy they thought we were going to have a festival of chairs, but we are having a festival of ideas".

The controversial win by Mandla Msibi as the Provincial Treasurer while facing criminal charges and having stepped aside has been addressed by chief deployee Gwen Ramokgopa.

"We know that he has served a lot of branches and in many programs in the ANC in the Province however as he deals with the case that he's addressing he will not be available".

This event also saw the surprise arrival of embattled former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

Meanwhile, as the rain clouds gather delegates are nominating additional members for the Provincial Executive.