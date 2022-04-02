Canegrowers Association welcomes Minister's decision to delay sugar tax increase

The South African Canegrowers Association's Thomas Funke said there would have been even further job and revenue losses if the planned increase had gone ahead.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Canegrowers Association has welcomed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement of a 12-month delay in the increase of the so-called sugar tax.

It was meant to have been hiked on Friday.

The Association said the move will come as a reprieve for struggling cane farmers and the broader industry.

" The increase would have exacerbated the challenge the industry already faces due to rising incurred costs in particular diesel fuel is already 40% higher than March 20221 and fertilizer has increased by more than 160% compared to last year. It is critical that government focuses on the long-term implications of keeping the tax in place".