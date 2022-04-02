ANC votes on preferred candidates Ndlovu and Ndinisa as party’s Mpumalanga chair

Eyewitness News understands that counting has finally been completed and ANC members in Mpumalanga are awaiting the results.

MPUMALANGA – Eyewitness News understands that counting has finally been completed and African National Congress (ANC) members in Mpumalanga are awaiting the results of their elective conference as it enters its second day.

They voted for their preferred chairperson on Saturday morning.

The party also quashed attempts by disgruntled members to interdict the conference but now face threats of possible further litigation.

Provincial Task Team Convener Mandla Ndlovu was nominated by branches while his opponent Lucky Ndinisa and his slate mates were all nominated from the floor.

Ndinisa has close ties to the former provincial chair David Mabuza and has been seen as a threat to the province’s attempts to cut ties with the deputy president.

ANC national executive committee members spent a large part of the evening trying to get the two major factions together to produce a unity slate but their efforts came to a nothing.

The top officials were expected to be announced on Saturday.