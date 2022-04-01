Woman accused of killing boyfriend's daughter (9) due to apply for bail
Lesley-Anne Damons appeared in court on Thursday where the case was remanded until Friday.
CAPE TOWN - A woman accused of killing her boyfriend's daughter may apply for bail on Friday.
Damons faces a murder charge.
The woman allegedly picked up the nine-year-old girl from her home earlier this week to take her for a haircut.
They then hitchhiked to a beach where it's alleged that she killed the little girl.
Later in the day, Damons went to a police station to report the crime.
The motive behind the killing is not known.