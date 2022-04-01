Woman accused of killing boyfriend's daughter (9) due to apply for bail

Lesley-Anne Damons appeared in court on Thursday where the case was remanded until Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A woman accused of killing her boyfriend's daughter may apply for bail on Friday.

Damons faces a murder charge.

The woman allegedly picked up the nine-year-old girl from her home earlier this week to take her for a haircut.

They then hitchhiked to a beach where it's alleged that she killed the little girl.

Later in the day, Damons went to a police station to report the crime.

The motive behind the killing is not known.