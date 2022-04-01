What's hot in Joburg? Your guide to what's happening in the city

This is your guide to what's happening in the city of Johannesburg over the first weekend of April.

JOHANNESBURG - As we usher in the month of April, Jozi is buzzing with new taste experiences, events and family adventures, suitable for all ages.

This weekend's city guide brings you a few places that will offer great entertainment to suit your pocket whether you're looking to hang out with friends, spend quality time with a loved one or savour the last bit of holiday time with the family before schools reopen next week.

The Playground - Braamfontein Market

Saturday markets in Johannesburg are back! The Playground,where the Neighbourgoods Market used to be, has revived what the COVID-19 pandemic briefly took away. The market on Braamfontein's street culture hub on Juta Street offers live music performances, a delicious range of food, sizzling cocktails and the trendiest fashion collectibles suitable for the cool Braam kidand anyone looking for good food and even better music.

Venue: 73 Juta Street, Braamfontein

Date: Every Saturday 09:00 - 18:00

Free entry before 11am, R20 charge at the door thereafter by card payment.

Joburg Ballet 21st Anniversary with Evolve

Joburg Ballet returns with their first grand offering for 2022. Previously put on hold by COVID-19 restrictions, this showcase of four ballets, as well three new works called Evolve, returns with eight performances at the Joburg Theatre.

A few of the performances include :

The Afterlife: Souls, an introspective piece by principal dancer Shannon Glover in which she explores the concept of death as the great equaliser.

The Game by Mario Gaglione in which the game of kings has inspired the choreographer to draw parallels between the game of chess and the game of life.

Legae, an evocative dance piece by Tumelo Lekana about which the choreographer simply says “the leaves pray for the roots to heal”.

Dates: Wednesday, 30 March – Sunday, 3 April 2022

Venue: Mandela Theatre at Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001.

Price: R200 - R475

For more information go to: www.joburgtheatre.com

Into the Light — Group exhibition at Artyli.com

Artyli.com prides itself is a hybrid contemporary art gallery. It offers physical gallery spaces and an extensive online platform where buyers and artist can trade and interact independently.

The contemporary art gallery, which often hosts exhibitions, offers a fantastic selection of limited edition prints. It recently moved from 44 Stanley to Nelson Mandela Square in September last year.

The gallery exhibits and sells work by both emerging and mid-career artists, especially original artworks, creating a link and cultural hub for art enthusiasts to exchange and interconnect.

Dates: 26 March – 30 April

Venue: Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton Central

Go to www.artyli.com for more information.

Beneath African Skies

As schools resume on Monday, this is a chance for the last bit of fun for the little ones, as well as educational bonding time with the family.

The production features great African storytelling that appeals to children. The set depicts a rich African landscape and a group of young talented actors transform the stage visually as they introduce your young child to the unique and riveting experience of African stories, live in theatre.

Beautiful hand-crafted masks and puppets allow the actors to transform into different animals that inhabit the land.

Directors Jill Girard and Keith Smith carefully craft this production to entertain and educate young minds. The play is participation-focused with a great emphasis on reading. Beneath African Skies will give you and your little one a greater understanding of the wonderful world of stories and the rich heritage that exists in South Africa.

Date: 7 March – 10 April

Venue: 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001.

Visit www.joburgtheatre.com for more info.

The Clamber Club on the Piazza Melrose Arch

The open-air Kids Clamber Club is a safe interactive play area that allows parents to have a good laugh and some grub while watching over their children in a safe and engaging play spot.

The Melrose Arch precinct launched the club in March 2022. It takes over the centre of the Melrose Arch piazza and operates every weekend. Activities include jumping castles, ball pond, soft play area, arts and crafts, puzzles and a reading corner, suitable for children aged 2-12.

Grown-ups can join in the fun as well by having a laugh, or having a bite to eat at any of the restaurants that overlook the square, including Tashas, Roccomammas, Mezepoli, Piza e Vino and The Grillhouse.

Date: Open every weekend from 11:00 – 17:00

Venue: Melrose Arch, Melrose Blvd 2196

Price/costs: Entrance costs R50 per child

Visit www.melrosearch.co.za for more information.

Restaurant Week South Africa

Have a fantastic three-course dinner at any of the 100 top restaurants in South-Africa from R245 (or a 2-course lunch from R145). the bi-annual month of dining specials is an initiative from Dining SA, an online dining guide for South Africans founded in 2012.

Date: 1 April - 1 May

Offers are a two-course lunch at R145 per person and three-course dinner R275 per person.

There at limited seats available book via www.restaurantweek.com.

Chalk Craft Eatery

This restaurant describes itself as dedicated to unique, handcrafted dishes made from high quality local ingredients.



There's a variety of dishes on offer at Chalk Craft Eatery thatincludes Korean buttermilk chicken boa, crispy panko prawn taco soft flour tortilla and Asian noodle bowl.

Venue: 38 4th Avenue, Parkhurst, Johannesburg, 2193

For more details visit their website or book a reservation on www.restaurantweek.co.za.

