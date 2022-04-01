Western Cape Muslim community to observe Ramadan moonsighting

The new moon will signal the start of the month of fasting.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape’s Muslim community will descend on Signal Hilll and Three Anchor Bay on Friday evening to observe the annual Ramadan moonsighting.

During the month, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk.

According to Islamic tradition, the new moon must be sighted with the naked eye in order to mark the commencement of Ramadan.

First deputy president and senior hilaal (or moon) committee member Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie said, “Indeed it is the peak season of spirituality and we also understand that it has a deep meaning for the broader society because in this particular month of Ramadan, we are taught of beautiful and divine lessons of compassion and kindness and reaching out.”