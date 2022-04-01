WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa gives evidence at SAHRC hearing into July unrest

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify on his "responsibility as head of state" during the unrest.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)’s investigative hearings into the July unrest on Friday morning.

The almost two-week-long unrest led to the widespread looting and damage to property and infrastructure

KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were the most affected provinces.

The civil unrest left more than 300 people dead and caused damage to the tune of billions.

President Ramaphosa is expected to testify on his "responsibility as head of state".



The SAHRC has heard five weeks of oral testimony from various government officials, including ministers and premiers.

The economy lost an estimated R50 billion from the destruction of infrastructure and looting.

The hearing is taking place in Sandton, Johannesburg.

