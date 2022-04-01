Two City Power security guards shot and killed in Newtown

The guards were attending to reports of a cable theft near the double-decker highway on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Two City Power security guards have been shot dead in Newtown.

Details are still sketchy, but shots were fired.

City Power has been battling to deal with outages in Johannesburg in recent weeks, many of them due to cable theft.

The utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

“The officers stopped at Carr Street near the double-decker highway to inspect some of the hotspots upon completing the inspection the security officers returned to their vehicle and were making a brief security status and without notice, armed suspects appeared on both sides of the driver and the passenger and shot both the security guards,” Mangena said.