TALIA RAMKILAWAN: 'A Bridgerton Affair' that forgot its Indian cast

OPINION

Netflix South Africa hosted an event last weekend to celebrate the highly anticipated premiere of the second season of Bridgerton. The event, "A Bridgerton Affair", was held in Johannesburg and selected a number of South African celebrities to play some of the show's key roles. It was hosted by former Miss South Africa Zozibinzi Tunzi, who played the queen. But the event drew criticism after it was held.

The Shonda Rimes-produced American show was a hit when it first came out last year, showcasing a reimagination of a racially inclusive English high society in the early 1900s. The show's creator and Rimes protege, Chris van Dusen told Refinery29 that the show was never meant to be assumed as what some people call "colour blind", adding that it “would imply that colour and race were never considered when color and race are part of the show”. Rimes, also executive producer of the show, is known for the importance she places on diversity in her work.

The second season centres around the Sharma sisters from India's noble society who come to London for the social season seeking love and a marriage.

The new season was a historic moment for the representation of dark skinned Indian girls in mainstream Western media, with Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandra playing the leading roles.

I felt so proud and a swell in my chest formed watching the Sharma sisters embrace their culture I felt too shy to love growing up.

To see Indian girls like me - not the stereotype - be desired was so affirming. Khabi Khusi Khabi Gham playing in the background, an international smash hit from my childhood, warmed my heart. But this experience was tainted by my feeling of being left out of the full South African community.

South Africa has the largest Indian diaspora outside of India, second only to the United Kingdom. Yet there wasn't a single image of a prominent South African Indian person at the event. No Kerishnie Naicker? No Kajal Bagwandeen? What about one of South Africa's fan-favourite TV stars, Jack Devnarain?

Indians were enslaved by British colonists, put on a boat and forced into labour on sugar cane plantations across KwaZulu-Natal. My great great grandmother was six years old, taken from India as an orphan to this country. But that narrative seemed to be ignored, and it is incredibly painful to see the lack of representation of South African Indians in this country in general.

Around the world, the South Asian community is celebrated and diverse communities are brought together. While travelling Europe, I have experienced how diverse communities can be celebrated. In Los Angeles, the Bridgerton event showcased a number South Asian people. It is a historic moment for the Indian community! Not only did Netflix SA miss the mark, it was a big disappointment for South Africa. This was a great opportunity to showcase and celebrate our diversity. We are in the process of healing this country and when public relations brands create guest lists, they must be intentional and inclusive.

We live in a country with many different cultures. Are Indians not part of this population? South African Indian culture is rich, beautiful and a big part of this country, especially because it is different from other Indian societies around the world. Bunny chows, samoosas, sweetmeats make up diets of many people here. But because of our history of separatism, we need to be aware of how we include and represent.

This is a motivating factor in the work that I make as an artist; representing the South African Indian community, giving my community a voice. When exhibiting around the world, people come up to me and ask me which part of India I am from and I have to correct them and say that I’ve never even been to India.

This is why, Netflix SA, it is important to have representation. I want to be represented in my own country. We need to do better and make better. And this Netflix event is a much needed catalyst for this conversation.