Striking NW ANC staffers to meet with party leadership over unpaid salaries

Disgruntled workers have locked up the ANC’s Getrude Mphekwa head office in Mahikeng, demanding that their outstanding salaries must be paid in full.

JOHANNESBURG - Striking African National Congress (ANC) North West staffers are expected to meet with the party’s leadership and national executive committee (NEC) deployees on Friday after they vowed to continue picketing over unpaid salaries.

Staff representative Confidence Mosime said that they were last paid in January and resorted to blocking all operations after their pleas were ignored.

"We are going to come to Mphekwa House every day – we have locked the offices – we are not going to open for anybody to come into the offices until all three salaries are being paid," Mosime said.

North West interim provincial committee coordinator, Hlomani Chauke, said that the strike came as a challenge to preparations for the upcoming provincial conference.

"It does have an impact as we are preparing for conference but there is no way that we can want to prioritise things that we want to move with, in terms of programmes, without our staff – they are very key people in terms of implementation of ANC [programmes], even the conference itself," Chauke said.