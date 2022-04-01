Soweto's 'people's doctor' George Koboka to be laid to rest on Friday

The 56-year-old was killed at his surgery when four assailants stormed into his surgery.

JOHANNESBURG – Soweto doctor George Koboka will be laid to rest on Friday morning in a private funeral service after he was gunned down at his practice last week.

The 56-year-old was killed at his surgery when four assailants stormed into his surgery.

The “people’s doctor” is how Dr Koboko was known in Soweto.

The Diepkloof community has been celebrating Koboka for his contribution and service to the people of Soweto over the years.

Several memorial services have been held in honour of a man who they say served the community until his death.

They said that his death would leave a void in the community.

One man said that Koboka saved his life: “I was very sick but as soon as I went out of his door I could feel the difference already. It’s so sad to lose such a talented individual to crime. He was undoubtedly one of the best doctors in the country. I just feel sorry for the grandmothers and the infants because he was really talented, he knew what he was doing."

While four suspects were initially arrested for his murder, only one has been formally charged and has appeared in the Orlando Magistrate's Court this week.