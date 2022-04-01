South Africa has a muted April Fool's Day but it wasn't all bad

Mmusi Maimane joins the ANC, Woolworths chicken-flavoured Chuckles, cannabis-infused goat cheese and Oros cereal are among the top jokes this year.

JOHANNESBURG - April Fool's Day this year was met with resistance online. A number of South Africans have said that with current circumstances facing the average South African, there wasn't much to laugh about.

However, some brands decided to participate in the annual tradition and brought a few chuckles to online users and lightened South Africa's gloomy April Fool's Day.

MMUSI MAIMANE JOINS RUNNING FOR ANC DEPUTY PRESIDENT

The former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader announced on his social media platforms on Friday morning that he had decided to join the ANC.





Mmusi Maimane today announces that he is returning home to the ANC, and will be running for the position of deputy president at the partys upcoming conference in December 2022 [1/4] pic.twitter.com/qpixKBdVxQ ONE South Africa Movement (@OneSA_Movement) April 1, 2022

Maimane said the rumours were false and was just part of April Fool's joke.

MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/XvgVM67q7s ONE South Africa Movement (@OneSA_Movement) April 1, 2022

OROS ADVERTISES NEW CEREAL

South Africa's favourite fruit concentrate said it was expanding it's horizon's with the release of its very own orange flavored cereal called Oros Cereal, do you think the sweetness of your bowl will also depend on how heavy handed you are?

OH OH OH Yes! We know, youve been asking us for a while now and were about to deliver.



Now available at your nearest retailer.



Sheshisa mngani, stock is limited! #OrosFindTheFun #JustAddFun #OrosJustAddFun pic.twitter.com/B5IPizxpQo Oros_SA (@sa_oros) March 31, 2022

FMB IS NOT SURE HOW MUCH MONEY ITS CUSTOMERS HAVE

Perhaps the timing was off on this one, given the pressing economic times we face.