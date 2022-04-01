South Africa has a muted April Fool's Day but it wasn't all bad
Mmusi Maimane joins the ANC, Woolworths chicken-flavoured Chuckles, cannabis-infused goat cheese and Oros cereal are among the top jokes this year.
JOHANNESBURG - April Fool's Day this year was met with resistance online. A number of South Africans have said that with current circumstances facing the average South African, there wasn't much to laugh about.
However, some brands decided to participate in the annual tradition and brought a few chuckles to online users and lightened South Africa's gloomy April Fool's Day.
MMUSI MAIMANE JOINS RUNNING FOR ANC DEPUTY PRESIDENT
The former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader announced on his social media platforms on Friday morning that he had decided to join the ANC.
ONE South Africa Movement (@OneSA_Movement) April 1, 2022
Mmusi Maimane today announces that he is returning home to the ANC, and will be running for the position of deputy president at the partys upcoming conference in December 2022 [1/4] pic.twitter.com/qpixKBdVxQ
Maimane said the rumours were false and was just part of April Fool's joke.
Mmusi Maimane breaks his silence on joining the ANCONE South Africa Movement (@OneSA_Movement) April 1, 2022
MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/XvgVM67q7s
OROS ADVERTISES NEW CEREAL
South Africa's favourite fruit concentrate said it was expanding it's horizon's with the release of its very own orange flavored cereal called Oros Cereal, do you think the sweetness of your bowl will also depend on how heavy handed you are?
OH OH OH Yes! We know, youve been asking us for a while now and were about to deliver.Oros_SA (@sa_oros) March 31, 2022
Now available at your nearest retailer.
Sheshisa mngani, stock is limited! #OrosFindTheFun #JustAddFun #OrosJustAddFun pic.twitter.com/B5IPizxpQo
FMB IS NOT SURE HOW MUCH MONEY ITS CUSTOMERS HAVE
Perhaps the timing was off on this one, given the pressing economic times we face.
We are aware that some of our customers are experiencing incorrect account balances. Our teams are working hard to resolve the issue and restore the correct balances.FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) April 1, 2022
FAIRVIEW'S NEW 'MUCHEESE'
Wine farm, cheese manufacturer, vineyard and now adds "pushing dope" to their list of produce, Fairview debuted their new product which they described as a legislative loophole product.
Announced on Facebook, their new product _Muncheese _which is cannabis infused goat milk as a result of a herd of goats grazing on their hidden cannabis plantation.
Fairview said side effects include: "lowered pain, lowered anxiety, increased sense of humour and colourful hallucinations. Consume in moderation. 1 x 25g serving is equal to three puffs of a mild sativa joint. Do not consume before operating heavy machinery.''
WOOLWORTHS'S CHICKEN FLAVOURED CHUCKLES
Malt balls covered with creamy chocolate and a delicious rotisserie chicken filling is the latest product to hit woolies shelves.
The combination of savoury and sweet is what the food franchise describes as their winning product, sounds yum!