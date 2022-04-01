Slain Soweto doctor laid to rest

Koboka was gunned down at his surgery in Diepkloof last week after four men stormed in while he was attending to patients.

JOHANNESBURG - Slain Soweto doctor George Koboka has been described by colleagues as a champion of many disciplines.

Koboka was gunned down at his surgery in Diepkloof last week after four men stormed in while he was attending to patients.

This attack followed a robbery at his surgery the week before.

'The People's Doctor', as he was affectionately known, was laid to rest in a private service at the Nasrec Memorial Park.

His friend Dr Stephen Mankupane said Koboka was a gifted individual.