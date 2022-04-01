Go

Slain Soweto doctor laid to rest

Koboka was gunned down at his surgery in Diepkloof last week after four men stormed in while he was attending to patients.

Slain Sowetan Doctor George Koboka. Picture: Pan African Congress of Azania/Facebook
Slain Sowetan Doctor George Koboka. Picture: Pan African Congress of Azania/Facebook
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Slain Soweto doctor George Koboka has been described by colleagues as a champion of many disciplines.

Koboka was gunned down at his surgery in Diepkloof last week after four men stormed in while he was attending to patients.

This attack followed a robbery at his surgery the week before.

'The People's Doctor', as he was affectionately known, was laid to rest in a private service at the Nasrec Memorial Park.

His friend Dr Stephen Mankupane said Koboka was a gifted individual.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA