Ramaphosa: Those behind July unrest took advantage of society's vulnerabilities

President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying before the Human Rights Commission on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that those behind last year's failed insurrection took advantage of society's vulnerabilities.

Ramaphosa is testifying before the Human Rights Commission on Friday.

It is investigating what exactly sparked last year's violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Ramaphosa said that almost 2 million people lost their jobs.

“The events of the past week were nothing less than a deliberate, coordinated and well-planned attack on our democracy, intended to cripple the economy, cause social instability and severely weaken or even dislodge the democratic state,” he said.

The president said that he was still coming to terms with the financial losses suffered due to the riots.

“And to the livelihoods of those who looked on helplessly as their businesses were damaged or destroyed, there is a cost to the families of those who lost their loved ones so tragically,” said Ramaphosa.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa gives evidence at SAHRC hearing into July unrest