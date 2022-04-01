Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng appointed as UCT vice-chancellor for second term

Phakeng took office on the first of July 2018 while the university was recovering from protests by movements like #RhodesMustFall and #FeesMustFall.

CAPE TOWN - Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been appointed as the University of Cape Town's (UCT) vice-chancellor for a second five-year term.

It's council took a vote on Thursday.

She's gone on to lead the institution through the country's state of emergency responses to COVID-19 as the first few weeks of lockdown saw lessons being shifted online.

Phakeng said her personal mission has been to develop African leaders who can inspire their own communities and the wider world.