Northern Cape DA wants oversight inspection into Health Department

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Northern Cape says an oversight inspection to all state healthcare facilities in the province is needed.

Party officials have again called for the provincial Department of Health to be placed under administration.

DA provincial health spokesperson Dr Izak Fritz said they were concerned about the wellbeing of around 70% of the province's residents who were reliant on state health facilities.

‘‘I will write to portfolio committee of health requesting a full oversight inspection of healthcare in the Northern Cape and invite the MEC and his department to accompany us so that they can get a true feeling of what is happening at ground level.’’

Health MEC Maruping Lekwene, described the DA's position on the matter as "gutter politics".

Lekwene said the key statutory bodies, including the auditor-general were pleased with progress the department was making in improving services delivery