New top cop Masemola expected to bring stability to commissioner's office

JOHANNESBURG - There are hopes that Fannie Masemola's appointment as national police commissioner will bring stability to the commissioner's office.

Masemola, who served as deputy commissioner, is being described as the right fit for the task given his many years of experience within the police service.

President Cyril Ramaphosa trusted a recommendation from a selection panel that nominated Masemola as a preferred candidate out of 24 other contenders.



Announcing the new top boss on Thursday, the president said that Masemola has an outstanding record of achievements in policing across South Africa.

Senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, Dr Johan Burger, said that he brought extensive knowledge to the position.

“I think it’s the right thing to appoint someone who comes from a policing background and who fully understands the police as an organisation and the responsibilities of the police,” Burger said.

SA Police Union spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said that they fully supported Masemola's appointment.

"He is an easy man to talk to - when we knock on his door he would give us an ear, he is not somebody who would shut you out, he is not somebody who is harsh, he is very humble somebody," Thobakgale said.