NCOP delegation told Mpumalanga needs 383 new schools

CAPE TOWN - Mpumalanga education officials on Friday told a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) delegation that the province needs at least 383 new schools.

The estimation was based on population growth and human settlements planning.

In Mpumalanga, towns have been growing and schools have been running out of capacity.

NCOP members have been told the provincial government does not have money to deal with the shortage of classrooms.

However, work is underway to construct a special school for blind and deaf learners after the need was identified several years ago.

House chairperson for committees and oversight in the NCOP Jomo Nyambi said the delegation has found while the province is able to deal with the needs of its people, there is room for improvement.