MPs welcome Godongwana’s move to temporarily decrease general fuel levy

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the temporary reprieve would give motorists a R1.50 reprieve in next month’s expected R3.85 petrol increase.

JOHANNESBURG - MPs have welcomed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s temporary emergency intervention to reduce the general fuel levy by R1.50 per litre.

Godongwana said that the temporary reprieve would give motorists a R1.50 reprieve in next month’s expected R3.85 petrol increase.

“With this R1.50 intervention, you will pay R2.35 on the 6th of April,” the minister said.

ACDP MP Steve Swart welcomed the move.

"Due to these increases as well as possible electricity increases, as well as interest rate increases, this announcement should be welcomed," Swart said.

UDM MP Nqabayomzi Nkwankwa said that the reduction provided relief for the economy.

“The decision to temporarily reduce the general fuel levy by R1.50 is indeed welcome as it’s going to provide the South African motorists and the economy in general with much-needed relief at this very important period,” Nkwankwa said.