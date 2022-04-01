Motorists given extension to renew driver's licences

Motorists now have another two weeks - until 15 April - to line up and battle bureaucracy.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their driver's licences have been given a lifeline.

Motorists now have another two weeks - until 15 April - to line up and battle bureaucracy.

The initial deadline was 1 April.

There's a massive backlog which is nowhere near being cleared.

The Automobile Association's Layton Beard: "Given the recent problems with the production of driving licence cards and issues around driving licence testing centres and online booking systems, we believe that it's unrealistic to expect that the enormous backlog of those wanting to renew will be cleared."

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to give an update on the situation on Friday morning.