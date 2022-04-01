Mabuza moves to defend SA's decision to buy gas from Russia

The South African government has been accused of being too soft on Russia following its Ukraine invasion because of gas deals that are in the pipeline.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has defended South Africa’s decision to buy gas from Russia.

Mabuza said that there was nothing “sinister” about his close ties to Russia and the country’s gas deals in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

He said that his visits to Russia for medical reasons should not be viewed with suspicion as the country tries to access more natural gas.

Mabuza made the remarks during a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The South African government has been accused of being too soft on Russia following its Ukraine invasion because of gas deals that are in the pipeline.

One such deal is the proposed multi-billion rand gas aggregator plant near Nelson Mandela Bay, which has interested Russian investors.

NFP MP Shaik Emam raised suspicion about the deals to Mabuza.

"Deputy president, we are a very suspicious nation. Your visit to Russia and our neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict is making people very suspicious about this gas deal," Emam said.

But Mabuza said that there was nothing untoward.

"Firstly, we must remove this suspicion about myself going to Russia. It’s purely a medical process. Purely a medical process, there’s nothing sinister, there’s nothing hidden. From here I go to hospital," he said.

The Ukraine conflict has seen a massive increase in gas prices with the country now wanting to secure natural gas from other sources.

Mabuza said that the country had also reached an agreement with neighbouring Mozambique to supply the country with gas.