July unrest was an attack on our democracy and economy, Ramaphosa tells SAHRC

R50 billion in damage was caused by the looting and arson attacks and more than 300 people died.

DURBAN - Last July's unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was a plot to sabotage the economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa testified on Friday at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings on the violence.

Ramaphosa believed it was all planned.

“We felt the greatest sense of betrayal that there were some amongst us who would go so far as to plot, destroy this very country we spent 28 years to build.”



When proceedings started, Ramaphosa told the commissioners that last year’s July unrest had a certain agenda.

He strongly believed that someone or people planned and carried out the attacks on business premises to affect the economy.

He maintained the riots were planned to attack the country’s economy and democracy.

“As I said in my address to the nation on Friday, the 16th of July 2021, the events of the past week were nothing less than deliberate, coordinated and well-planned attack on our democracy intended to cripple the economy.”



Over two million jobs were lost as a result of the unrest.