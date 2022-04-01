Hours extended at testing centres to overcome backlog in driver licence renewals

Thursday marked the final day of a grace period for the renewal of licences that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Operating hours at driver licence testing centres will be extended as officials work to clear renewal backlogs.

Thursday marked the final day of a grace period for the renewal of licences that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021.

However, the deadline was extended to 15 April.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said only 49% of affected motorists have applied for renewals and urged road users to urgently renew their licences.

“We urge all those who have yet to renew their drivers licenses not to delay any further and take advantage of the additional capacity we have provided and the online services.’’

Mbalula was confident they would be able to clear the backlog without putting motorists on the wrong side of the law through no fault of their own.

“Those who applied for the renewal of their driving license cards before the expiry date are permitted to use the expired card for a period of three months, provided that they have in their possession the expired card and the receipt in the vehicle at all times.’’