Home Affairs ‘unlikely’ to meet its own deadline to restore services

Systems across hundreds of home affairs offices were offline on Friday morning impacting almost all services except passport collections while officials had to submit handwritten death certificates in order for residents to bury their loved ones.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says it’s unlikely that it will meet its own deadline of restoring its systems nationwide by Friday.

The department said the "unfortunate incident" was caused by a cable breakage that connects to the state information technology agency.

Deputy Director General Thulani Mavuso said technicians were working on resolving the fault.

“The cable broke in a very strange and we are still investigating what would cause that because those cages are highly secured and what would break it is something peculiar.”

Meanwhile, disgruntled citizens expressed their frustrations with the network outage, with some pointing out that systems going offline was a constant source of frustration.

One citizen said. “I went to go pick up my passport only to find that the system was down and a few hours later I heard on the news that we could pick up passports, so I drove back only to be told that they could not approve our passports.”