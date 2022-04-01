High court dismisses application to halt ANC Mpumalanga conference

A jovial Pule Mabe says the ANC has never taken its eye off the ball as delegates at Mpumalanga celebrate the high court dismissing an application to halt their provincial conference.

MPUMALANGA - A jovial Pule Mabe says the African National Congress (ANC) has never taken its eye off the ball as delegates at Mpumalanga celebrate the high court dismissing an application to halt their provincial conference.

Two disgruntled members of the party had attempted to have the conference halted, claiming the national working committee had no right to convert the provincial executive committee into a task team.

However, the ANC refuted this and insisted the decision had been ratified by its national working committee.

While court proceedings unfolded the ANC in Mpumalanga kicked off its long awaited conference.