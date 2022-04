FNB says glitches around incorrect bank balances now resolved

Earlier on Friday, customers took to several social media platforms to complain about the glitch.

JOHANNESBURG - First National Bank (FNB) on Friday afternoon said the issue of incorrect balances on customers bank accounts have been resolved.

Earlier on Friday, customers took to several social media platforms to complain about the glitch.

FNB has apologised for the inconvenience and said any associated charges will be reversed.