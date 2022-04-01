Busisiwe Mkhwebane turns to high court to block impeachment inquiry

She on Friday said Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the National Assembly should not move ahead and authorise the parliamentary inquiry into her conduct pending her Constitutional Court rescission application.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not giving up her fight to stay in office.

She has approached the Western Cape High Court to interdict Parliament from moving ahead with its impeachment inquiry.

She said on Friday that Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the National Assembly should not move ahead and authorise the parliamentary inquiry into her conduct pending her Constitutional Court rescission application.

Last month, Parliament decided to move ahead with its inquiry despite Mkhwebane’s rescission application.

She applied to the court for a rescission after it gave Parliament the greenlight to proceed with its inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The committee decided to move ahead despite the rescission application, because Mkhwebane had not officially applied for an interdict.

Mkhwebane said Parliament should not move ahead with the process until part b or the rescission application had been finalised.

In her application to the Western Cape High Court, she said the president, who is listed as the third respondent, should also be prohibited from taking any steps to suspend her and also withdraw his letter warning her of suspension.