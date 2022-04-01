Engineers update committee on scale of damage from January's Parliament blaze

Contractors also warned of other health risks like rotting meat in a refrigerator in the basement as well as a "hydrogen sulphide" like gas smell which could be flammable.

CAPE TOWN - Engineers have given Parliament an update on the extent of the damage caused by the January fire that reached temperatures exceeding 900°C and melted metal.

Contractors also warned of other health risks like rotting meat in a refrigerator in the basement as well as a hydrogen sulphide-like gas smell which could be flammable.

The extreme heat also managed to physically move the walls in the National Assembly chamber, making it dangerous for Hawks investigators and contractors on the scene.

Christo Beukes from the Coega Development Group told the committee that damage to the National Assembly was significant and posed a danger.

“The temperature could have reached as high as 900°C causing the extent to the damage to the building. The photo is also of importance, that's metal that actually started to show signs of melting,” said Beukes.

He also flagged a few health risks.

“We have been informed that there is apparently a fridge in the basement which contained fish and meat, we are concerned by now that it could be rotten and that could cause serious health risks.”

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula noted the devastation but said a lot of work had been done behind the scenes.