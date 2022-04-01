Go

Efforts to restore power to Joburg CBD, Fordsburg stalled by sewerage pipe burst

Thousands of residents in the hub of the metro have been without power for close to a week after an underground fire broke out in the tunnels housing power cables.

City Power is attending to an outage from Fordsburg substation affecting most of the Joburg CBD and Selby. The outage happened around 8am after a fire in our underground tunnels at Ntemi Piliso street tripped two main lines to Central & Selby Substation. @CityofJoburgZA
JOHANNESBURG - City Power's efforts to restore electricity to several areas in the Johannesburg city centre has hit another setback after a sewerage pipe burst underground.

The blaze caused extensive damage to about one kilometre of the underground tunnel connecting two substations in central Johannesburg and Fordsburg.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said a sewerage pipe burst and flooded the area on Thursday night where technicians had been working. This meant residents would remain in the dark indefinitely.

“But Joburg Water responded quickly and they were on site and managed to repair the pipe,” Mangena added.

