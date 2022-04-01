ECD portfolio to officially be moved to Basic Education Dept on Friday

A handover will take place between Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu in Pretoria on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN – The functions and responsibilities of Early Childhood Development will on Friday be officially migrated from the Social Development Department to the Department of Education.

A handover will take place between Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu in Pretoria on Friday morning.

The migration was first announced during President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2019 State of the Nation Address.

Officials said that both departments had worked tirelessly to bring the function shift to fruition and ensure that all children in ECD Centers receive quality education and support during their early stages.