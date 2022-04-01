Dlamini’s supporters celebrate outside court after she opts to pay R100k fine

JOHANNESBURG - Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini’s supporters are rejoicing outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court after the convicted perjurer opted to pay a fine of R100,000.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo delivered a sentence of four years imprisonment or a fine of R200,000, half of which are suspended.

Dlamini is out on warning and is expected to pay the total fine by the end of the month after she arranged to pay 20% on Friday.