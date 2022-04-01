Cyril Ramaphosa admits government was 'ill-prepared' to deal with July unrest

The president is currently testifying at a human rights commission inquiry probing the looting and violence.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted government was ill-prepared to deal with the July 2021 unrest.

The president has been testifying at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHR) inquiry probing the looting and violence.

His testimony followed several government officials, including ministers and premiers from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramaphosa said security forces did not have enough capabilities and planned to respond quickly to the riots.

He also admitted that government was not well prepared to handle the unrest.

“Regardless of their intent, it was a situation for which we were ill-prepared and in fact, we were not prepared for.”

The president said although there were intelligence reports indicating that some activities would take place, they never anticipated what transpired.

“Neither the security forces nor the government more broadly anticipated the nature, the extent and the ferocity of these events. This was a failing that we acknowledge.”

Ramaphosa also told the commissioners that he too as president acknowledges their failure.

