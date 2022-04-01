Court hears arguments on the legitimacy of ANC Mpumalanga task team

They claimed the NWC had no right to convert the Provincial Executive Committee into a task team , insisting only the National Executive Committee has the powers to turn a PEC into a PTT.

JOHANNESBURG - While senior ANC members in Mpumalanga vying for leadership positions have been holding caucuses ahead of the highly anticipated conference, the high court in Johannesburg is hearing arguments from two disgruntled members questioning the legitimacy of the Provincial Task Team (PTT).

They claimed the national working committee (NWC) had no right to convert the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) into a task team, insisting only the National Executive Committee had the powers to turn a PEC into a PTT.

ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete said the ANC would continue with its conference until it was told not to do so by the courts.

“It’s important amongst them to respect the court orders, to respect the rule of law, and that’s what we’ll do as the African National Congress. If an interdict goes against us, we will have to comply with the court order, the court directive, and ensure that it gets implemented. We have done it in the past,” said Legoete.