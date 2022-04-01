Carl Niehaus warns against calls for Bathabile Dlamini to resign

Last month, Dlamini lambasted suggestions from acting secretary general Paul Mashatile that she must step down following her perjury conviction.

JOHANNESBURG - Beleaguered African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus has warned against calls for Bathabilie Dlamini's resignation from the women's league presidency.

The former minister was sentenced to pay a R200,000 fine or serve a four year jail term, half of which was suspended on Friday.

Niehaus and several women's league supporters were at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

He said, “I urge comrade Paul pushing for comrade Bathabile to resign, I say to him, ‘slow my comrade, don’t get too excited.’”

Meanwhile, Supra Mahumapelo said the sentence imposed on the former social development minister was fair and would fit any other member of the society.

“The fine given to comrade is not given to her because she Bathabile, the leader of the ANCWL, a revolutionary, a frontline trooper, a mother, a former minister. All those things did not count.”