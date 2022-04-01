Bheki Cele 'optimistic' about Masemola as new national police commissioner

Cele is speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, where Masemola has outlined some of his priorities as he takes up his post to lead the men and women in blue from Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says he's optimistic that the appointment of General Fannie Masemola as the country's new national commissioner will not derail the efforts in place to build an efficient and trustworthy police service.

Cele was speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria where Masemola outlined some of his priorities as he took up his post to lead the men and women in blue from Friday.

The newly sworn in commissioner took over the helm from Khehla Sithole after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement with the presidency.

The minister said Masemola was the right man for job given his decorated history as a police officer.

“This commissioner is no stranger to the SAPS, having joined the organization as a young recruit early in the years before [the] 90s. General Masemola has, over the years, climbed up the ranks and has been a part of important milestones both of the police service and of the country,” said Cele.

During his investure, Masemola said this appointment would mark a new chapter in the police service's efforts to safeguard communities and residents.

“I, indeed, assume this ultimate of positions and leadership role, during a challenging time where public trust and confidence in the police has gone low. Therefore, the immediate demand for my priority this afternoon is to build and strengthen the community-police relations and subsequently change the prevailing negative public perception.”