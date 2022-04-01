Appointment of Fannie Masemola as SA's new top cop welcomed

The 58-year-old Masemola is a former police deputy national commissioner, who is a career cop, experienced and knows what needs to be done to fix the country's ailing police service.

JOHANNESBURG - Police unions and analysts have welcomed the appointment of new national police commissioner, General Sehlale Fannie Masemola.

But who is General Masemola, the country's new national police commissioner?

The 58-year-old Masemola is a former police deputy national commissioner, who is a career cop, experienced and knows what needs to be done to fix the country's ailing police service.

He also served as Limpopo's provincial police commissioner from 2013 to 2016 and according to local news reports, played a big role in the decrease of stock theft in the province.

General Masemola inherits a police service buckling under pressure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa listed some of Masemola's successes in the police force.

"General Masemola also brings to this position his experience in drastically reducing cash-in-transit crimes in the period around 2016. Masemola played a leading role in coordinating security for all elections that we have held dince and including 1994," the president said.

Ramaphosa has assured Masemola that the government will fully support him.

His predecessor Kehla Sitole spent his last day in office on Thursday a month after the president terminated his contract.