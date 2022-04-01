Ahead of conference, Mpumalanga ANC facing more potential legal headaches

Long-standing member and deputy director-general in the premier’s office, Peter Nyoni has entered the fray, claiming that coordinator Lindiwe Ntshalintshali has made defamatory and slanderous allegations about him in the media.

JOHANNESBURG - There are more potential legal headaches for the African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga as it forges ahead with preparations for its long-anticipated elective conference.

The ANC will already be defending its right to convene its branches in the province following an attempt by two members to interdict the event.

But now, long-standing member and deputy director-general in the premier’s office, Peter Nyoni, has entered the fray, claiming that coordinator Lindiwe Ntshalintshali has made defamatory and slanderous allegations about him in the media.

Nyoni is threatening to sue Ntshalinthsali for R1 million if she doesn’t apologise for claiming that municipalities fell apart on his watch when he was Cooperative Governance MEC.

She further claimed that he failed to focus on where he was deployed and instead insulted current leaders.

Nyoni is vying for the position of treasurer in this weekend’s conference.

A battery of skirmishes, some in the form of potential legal action, continue to plague this weekend’s Mpumalanga conference.

Nyoni wants a million rand if Ntshalintshali doesn’t apologise for comments made in a Newzroom Africa interview.

Ntshalintshali is one of the leaders expected to emerge as part of a new collective this weekend, while Nyoni, who once eyed the provincial chair post is now said to be trying to drum up some support in a fresh bid to become the provincial treasurer.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Johannesburg is expected to hear an urgent application to interdict Friday’s conference – two members have questioned the appointment of the provincial task team by the ANC national working committee (NWC), claiming that it’s the national executive committee (NEC) that has authority to make such a decision.

But the ANC said that the NEC had already ratified this.

Conference preparation will push on as the ANC fights to see it through in the courts.

The conference is set to kick off on Friday morning and will wrap up on Sunday.