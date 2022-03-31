WCED to spend additional funding on infrastructure, hiring more teachers

Education MEC Debbie Schafer this week delivered her budget speech.

CAPE TOWN - Additional funding allocated to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) will allow it to increase infrastructure spending and hire more teachers.

"Our total budget for the year is R28.03 billion, a pleasing R2.2 billion more than what we received last year. Considering the backlogs we face and the increasing demands, it is clear why it is needed," she said.

She added poor economic growth has hit schools hard.

"The additional funding will allow us to offer 160 schools that are struggling financially to become no fees schools, compensating for the flawed quintal funding system that we are appealing to the national government to revise," Schafer said.

She said that additional funding had also been allocated to the foundation phase and blended learning priorities.

"On Friday, early childhood development will become the responsibility of the WCED. Equitable share funding of R289 million and ECD conditional grant funding of R95.7 million has been to the WECD baseline in support of this function," the MEC added.