WATCH LIVE: Mabuza in Parly to give update on vaccine rollout, Eskom

The oral replies by the Deputy President will provide an update to members on matters related to his delegated responsibilities, including on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and issues around power supply at Eskom.

Deputy President David Mabuza during a question and answer session in the National Assembly on 9 December 2021. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza is on Thursday replying to oral questions posed by members of the National Assembly in Parliament.

WATCH LIVE: Mabuza takes hot seat in Parliament.

