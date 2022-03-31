HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: ‘Tis the season for Swedish death cleaning

We have all heard about Marie Kondo by now, or Marie Kondoing our spaces. That is, to keep the things that spark joy and thank the things that have served their purpose, do not spark joy or just take up space and let them go. But much like out with the old and in with the new things in our homes, Kondoing is out and there is a new kid in town: Swedish death cleaning.

I first came across the term and the general idea of it all when reading through a well-accredited archive or research: Tik Tok. A woman who prides herself on parenting tips and household hacks shared, in just a few seconds, how she came across Swedish death cleaning and decided to try it out as part of her spring cleaning procedure. She lives in a different part of the world. The leaves are changing back to a summery stamp of approval green instead of a crusty golden brown.

I honestly thought she was making the term up. But then I thought about the Swedes and how they have no time for nonsense, manage to live very organised, cut-to-the-chase, straightforward and stylish lives which I highly appreciate and lean into myself, and I thought obviously. Obviously the Swedish system of cleaning has the word “death” in it. Why mess around?

The second thing that came to mind is the idea of spring cleaning. As someone who repacks their cupboards and reorganises every time the laundry is washed or if I buy something new and have to give something away in return, I am obsessed with organisation and cleaning. Of course, it is harder when you have a toddler and some obsessive-compulsive disorder tendencies have had to take a back seat. Still, I spring clean through all seasons and I just think it prejudicial to refer to this kind of deep clean as a spring clean. Why don’t we have an autumn clean? Cleaning should be an equal opportunities provider. You don’t have to be like me and do it every day, but for god sakes, you don’t have to wait till spring and since we find ourselves on the cusp of autumn, or a very sudden mid-autumn in some provinces, let me suggest the autumn clean by way of Swedish Death.

Just like death, or rather the act of dying and being considerate about the mess you leave behind for others to deal with – like having a will and lessening the admin of the people you leave behind in the midst of their grief - Swedish death cleaning is about thinking about the post mortem of your things and the people who have sort through the clutter of your messy life after you have gone. This should not be their problem. Choose their peace and Swedish death clean.

Swedish death cleaning is quite literal. It is organising and decluttering your home before you die to lessen the burden of your loved ones after you've passed. Usually, it’s practised by people who are suffering a terminal illness, or older, considerate and very kind people who find the time before the end of their lives to simplify the lives of those they leave behind. But it isn’t and should not be reserved for these people and these moments, especially because we never know when or how we could die, and this is usually any time. Any second of any day is death survived or could be death succumbed.

So autumn clean, ‘tis the season, and Swede the death out of it while you’re at it.

It’s that time of the year when we have to pack our summer clothes away and bring our mothballed sweaters within reach anyway so before you chuck everything into a storage bin or the highest possible shelf, take a knife to your decision making and simply just let go. Don’t just wipe down the surface of your life. Kill the things that need to be buried elsewhere and save yourself the angst of making these decisions in spring or literally whenever it is going to creep up because, like death, we cannot evade the clutter creep.

I know the thought of minimalism seems a bit gimmicky to some but truly, I believe, the more minimal a space, the more organised a space, the more a place for everything and everything in its place, the clearer the space that matters most of all – your mind. Your brain. Your thinking. And when there’s less clutter cognitively, there is more room to think of the things, the people, the objects that have more meaning and are imbued with love and significance, just like your surroundings.

You know that jersey you never wear because it’s too big or too small or too expensive to give away – it holds no value for you and nothing is worth more than how much it would mean to the person you donated it to.

Just like losing a loved one, the loss doesn’t have to be forever. You can always hold meaning for it and pass the meaning forward. Maybe the friend who really likes Nespresso but is never going to buy the machine you never use because you can’t stand the coffee will find a whole lot more meaning in having it in their space than you do in yours, when every time you see it all you can say is “ew”.

Turn your “ews” into “ahs” and your mourning into meaning and live to see another day.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa. Follow her on Twitter.