Three men shot and killed in Southfield, Cape Town

Their bodies were discovered on Wednesday night. According to the police, they'd been shot in the head.

CAPE TOWN - Three men were killed in an informal settlement in Southfield.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “The victims were allegedly shot execution style by a group of armed men, who pulled up on the corner of Duval road and the N5 freeway on Wednesday evening at 10PM. Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact the police n 08600 10111.”