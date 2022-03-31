Three men shot and killed at informal settlement in Southfield

Their bodies were discovered on Wednesday night

CAPE TOWN - Three men have been killed in an informal settlement in Southfield.

Detectives were deployed to the scene on Wednesday night and found the deceased lying face down on the ground.

They'd been shot in the head.

"The victims were allegedly shot execution-style by a group of armed men who pulled up on the corner of De Waal Road on the M5 freeway on Wednesday evening at 10. Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is encouraged to contact the police," said the police's Novela Potelwa.

Arrests have yet to be made.

The motive for the murders is unknown.