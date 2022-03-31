Some Joburg CBD residents set for another day without power after tunnel fire

Most of the CBD has been without electricity since Monday after a fire in an underground tunnel at Ntemi Piliso street tripped two main power lines.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents and businesses in and around the Johannesburg CBD will, unfortunately, stay in the dark for at least one more day as efforts to restore power continue.

Joburg City Power said that the clean-up would continue, after which the laying of new cables would begin.

Repairs are still in progress. City Power appreciate your patience during the period of this outage.

Eyewitness News spoke to residents and business owners who were concerned about having to spend money that they did not have on fuel for generators.

"You own a shop you can make more than R4,000 but now because there is no electricity it is half of this," said one shop owner.

"They need to be fixed. What is happening right now has been happening since 2020," said another shop owner.

City Power said that technicians had been on site since Wednesday to start with the repairs in the underground tunnels.

The power utility said that while power had been restored to most areas affected by the fire, some areas would remain off until other repairs had been completed.

"More affected areas within the CBD were restored through the back feed from Van Heerden sub-station and they include Commissioner Street, Fox Street, and even Market Street," said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway.