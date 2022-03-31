Shake your hips to the new 'uMlando' music video Wednesday night at Playground in Braamfontein, Jägermeister and Africori celebrated the launch of the music video for 'uMlando', the platinum smash hit and dance challenge by 9umba, Mdoovar, and Toss that features Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna, Sir Trill and Slade. Amapiano

Africori JOHANNESBURG - Jagermeister and Africori launched the uMlando music video. The song went viral on social media last month when Toss issued the uMlando challenge which requires boys to twerk and shake their hips while topless at an unorthodox site, eg on top of a table, in a trolley. The more daring the better. .@mdoovar, @indabakabani & @9umba1 are ready, are you?



Wednesday night at Playground in Braamfontein, Jägermeister and Africori celebrated the launch of the music video for uMlando, the platinum smash hit and dance challenge by 9umba, Mdoovar, and Toss that features Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna, Sir Trill and Slade.

"It’s great to see a dance that started as a social media sensation turn into a whole music video! I definitely had fun rocking with everybody on set," said Toss.

The artists also collected their Platinum Plaques from Africori on Wednesday night in front of a live crowd.

"uMlando is proof that there is always power in numbers, we are stronger together than apart," said Mdoovar.

For Jägermeister, sponsoring the video was a natural fit. The brand is hugely popular in the Amapiano scene.

"We first took notice of uMlando when the #UmlandoChallenge started trending online. We saw people doing the dance move with a bottle of Jägermeister in hand and knew the groundwork was done. It was now our time to support this movement in the biggest way possible through funding those creatives pushing this genre forward," said Bea Theron, Jägermeister experiential manager.

After its January 2021 release, uMlando has had 270 million views on TikTok and 112,000 videos created. The group has achieved South African platinum record status with over 7,500,000 streams on DSPs.

"This video perfectly embodies the energy, fashion and creativity of the most exciting sound coming from the continent. The uMlando video is going to capture the hearts of millions of people in South Africa and around the world. We at Africori are very proud to be associated with such great talents," said Africori CEO Yoel Kenan of the video (produced by Edible Elevens and directed by Kmane).

The video will be available on YouTube from Friday at 12:00 noon.