Sehlahle Fannie Masemola announced as new national police commissioner

The Presidency said Masemola's appointment as police commissioner will ensure continuity in the most senior position in the police service following Khehla Sitole’s departure from office.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Thursday announced Sehlahle Fannie Masemola as the new national police commissioner of the country.

The Presidency said Masemola appointment as police commissioner will ensure continuity in the most senior position in the police service following Khehla’s Sitole’s departure from office.

“General Masemola has been a deputy police commissioner with an outstanding record of achievements and policing across South Africa, this includes with helping with the de-escalation of violence in KwaZulu-Natal after our first democratic elections where he was stationed. General Masemola also brings to this position his experience in drastic reducing of cash-in-transit heists in the period around 2016,” Ramaphosa said.

Sitole agreed to the early termination of his contract with the president last month.

The president said Masemola said he was up to the task to lead the country’s police force.