SA motorists still unable to renew licences as grace period ends

CAPE TOWN - As Thursday marks the last day of the grace period for motorists to renew their expired driver’s licenses, some say they feel let down by the system.

Many are under pressure to renew their licenses following multiple extensions provided by government over the last two years in response to COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Last year, the country’s only licence printing machine broke down and had to be sent to Germany for repairs.

Driving licences that expired between March 2020 and August 2021 will no longer be valid from Friday, 1 April 2022.

This has prompted many to physically come to traffic departments to see whether their licences are ready even though they have not yet been called for collection.

One driver said she was simply trying her luck: “I used the SMS option to check the status of my card, it still says ‘in processing’, so I just took a chance today to come and see if I could get it.”

Another driver said he’s been stuck on the first phase of the online process for weeks and only secured a date to apply for his license renewal next week.

“It did not give me an option to choose a place where I can renew my licence. The slots have not been open until today.”

There are calls for government to extend the deadline yet again.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he will provide an update on Thursday.