Ramaphosa to announce new national police top cop to succeed Sitole

The appointment follows the departure of Khehla Sitole from office.

National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla Sitole. Picture: GCIS
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday afternoon announce the new national commissioner of police in an address to the nation at 16h30.

In February, the Presidency announced the termination of Sitole's contract of employment.

This came after public disagreements between himself and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The Presidency said Sitole's last day would be on 31 March 2022.

